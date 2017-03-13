Celebrate Bach's birthday with Ray Cornils
Bach's 332nd birthday in an all-Bach concert on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill. Pictured is Ray Cornils at the Anne Parson Memorial Organ at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|3 hr
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC