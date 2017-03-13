Celebrate Bach's birthday with Ray Co...

Celebrate Bach's birthday with Ray Cornils

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Packet

Bach's 332nd birthday in an all-Bach concert on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill. Pictured is Ray Cornils at the Anne Parson Memorial Organ at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St... 3 hr Patriot 1
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Mar 11 Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,596 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC