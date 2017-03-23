Captain accused of causing two deaths...

Captain accused of causing two deaths arrested again after heroin overdose

The Cushing captain accused of causing the death of two crew members when his lobster boat sank during a November 2014 storm is behind bars again after the federal government reported that he overdosed on heroin. Christopher A. Hutchinson, 28, was arrested Thursday, March 23 by the Maine Marine Patrol after U.S. District Court Judge Brock Hornby approved a day earlier the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Cushing man.

