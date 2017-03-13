Blizzard conditions possible for coas...

Blizzard conditions possible for coastal Maine Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

For what generally has been a quiet month of March for Maine is taking a more active turn. As the state faces Ol' Man Winter's return on Tuesday with heavy snow and near blizzard level wind, another punch of snow is in the offing for the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay cruising spots (Apr '14) Sat Crusing 5
News The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ... Mar 10 Texxy 1
News GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p... Mar 4 longtail 1
X Auburn city councilman put up building with n... Mar 3 J L Hatch Rd 1
North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14) Mar 2 Thill 14
News Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11) Feb 24 Phartoni 26
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC