Blind woman says she and guide dog were kicked off airplane

A blind woman from Maine says she and her guide dog were kicked off an American Airlines flight after she requested a different seat. Sue Martin, of Franklin, says she, her husband and her guide dog boarded a plane bound for Dallas at Reagan National Airport near Washington on March 1. She says she asked a flight attendant if she could be moved to a seat in another row that had room for the German shepherd.

