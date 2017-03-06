Biofuel, Maine's latest hope to save its timber industry, still has a lot to prove

The company EMEP LLC wants to buy the shuttered East Millinocket paper mill to build a biorefinery that it said would be a centerpiece of a larger $240 million plan for biomass energy parks in the region. In a loan guarantee application to the U.S. Department of Energy, the company described the East Millinocket project visually as a prism through which raw biomass would turn into various shades of revenue.

