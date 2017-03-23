Bill to protect against Maine oil spi...

Bill to protect against Maine oil spills likely dead

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A bill that would require ships transferring fuel in Maine waters to use protective devices meant to block the spread of oil in the case of a spill is likely dead. The Legislature's Joint Committee on Environment and Natural Resources last week recommended that Portland Sen. Ben Chipman's bill should not be passed after a bevy of industry lobbyists and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection testified against it.

