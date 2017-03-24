Attorney general's office requests fu...

Attorney general's office requests funding to investigate fentanyl deaths

The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is made in clandestine labs and is blamed for multiple deaths when sold as heroin or mixed with the street drug in Maine and across the nation, is so dangerous that it can be deadly to the touch. That is why it costs extra money to handle and test for the drug and why the medical examiner's office is asking for more funding, Tim Feeley, spokesman for the Maine attorney general's office, which oversees the examiner's office, said Thursday.

