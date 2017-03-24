Attorney general's office requests funding to investigate fentanyl deaths
The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, which is made in clandestine labs and is blamed for multiple deaths when sold as heroin or mixed with the street drug in Maine and across the nation, is so dangerous that it can be deadly to the touch. That is why it costs extra money to handle and test for the drug and why the medical examiner's office is asking for more funding, Tim Feeley, spokesman for the Maine attorney general's office, which oversees the examiner's office, said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC