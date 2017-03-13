'Almost Maine' on MHS stage

'Almost Maine' on MHS stage

"'Almost, Maine' is a comedy about love in a town in rural northern Maine. The town of Almost is almost a real place, where its inhabitants fall in and out of love under the influence of the Northern Lights," e-mailed Tyler Frank, social studies and drama teacher.

