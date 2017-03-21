Agency that brought $5 million to rur...

Agency that brought $5 million to rural Maine on Trump's chopping block

19 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Among the 62 agencies and programs proposed for elimination by President Donald Trump is the Northern Border Regional Commission , a relatively new federal-state agency that has funnelled more than $5 million to rural Maine projects since 2010. Created under the 2008 Farm Bill to aid "distressed" communities in 36 rural counties in Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont, the Northern Border Regional Commission is one of three such regional economic commissions the Trump Administration is proposing to cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

