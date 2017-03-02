AG Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from any Russia probe
Updated 4:10 p.m.: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. Following allegations that the U.S. attorney general provided misleading information to a Senate hearing in January about his contacts with Russian officials, Maine lawmakers are calling on him to resign or at least remove himself from the investigation into possible election meddling by Russia.
