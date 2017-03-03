$7 million aid package expected to help Maine military agency bring back jobs

The Maine Military Authority is set to receive $7 million through the governor's supplemental budget, putting the state business on track to move forward on the paused contract to refurbish public buses for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The Maine Legislature on Thursday approved $29 million in new spending in a supplemental state budget, including a $7 million rescue package for the Maine Military Authority in Limestone sought by the governor.

