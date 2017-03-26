26 graduate from SMCC Maine Fire Service Institute's Officer Academy
Participants in this year's Maine State Fire Institute Officer Academy were, in alphabetical order, Carl Anderson ; Zachary Apgar ; Ruston Barnard, Jr. ; Kyle Bartley ; Adam Burgess ; Braxton Campbell ; Waylon Capp ; Michael Cole ; Jason Crocker ; Lon Cyr ; Scott Dow ; David Dutremble ; Scott Jackson ; Joshua Johnson ; Matthew Leach ; Frank Lee ; Patrick Lowe ; Marc Martin ; Corey Pelletier ; Donald Pelletier ; Adam Salve ; John Sanders ; Timothy Sevigny ; Joseph Stefano ; Joshua Webb ; and Jon Zumwalt . BRUNSWICK, Maine-Twenty-six Maine firefighters have completed rigorous training and graduated from the Maine Fire Service Institute's Officer Academy to prepare them for leadership roles at fire departments across the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chemtrails Spraying 2 Viruses! First Spray St...
|Mar 16
|Patriot
|1
|Gay cruising spots (Apr '14)
|Mar 11
|Crusing
|5
|The Portland grocery store welfare fraud case, ...
|Mar 10
|Texxy
|1
|GOP tests Maine House speaker's leadership in p...
|Mar 4
|longtail
|1
|X Auburn city councilman put up building with n...
|Mar 3
|J L Hatch Rd
|1
|North woods Wardens Suck (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Thill
|14
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC