26 graduate from SMCC Maine Fire Service Institute's Officer Academy

Participants in this year's Maine State Fire Institute Officer Academy were, in alphabetical order, Carl Anderson ; Zachary Apgar ; Ruston Barnard, Jr. ; Kyle Bartley ; Adam Burgess ; Braxton Campbell ; Waylon Capp ; Michael Cole ; Jason Crocker ; Lon Cyr ; Scott Dow ; David Dutremble ; Scott Jackson ; Joshua Johnson ; Matthew Leach ; Frank Lee ; Patrick Lowe ; Marc Martin ; Corey Pelletier ; Donald Pelletier ; Adam Salve ; John Sanders ; Timothy Sevigny ; Joseph Stefano ; Joshua Webb ; and Jon Zumwalt . BRUNSWICK, Maine-Twenty-six Maine firefighters have completed rigorous training and graduated from the Maine Fire Service Institute's Officer Academy to prepare them for leadership roles at fire departments across the state.

