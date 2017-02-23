University of Southern Maine's Merry ...

University of Southern Maine's Merry Wives of Windsor Puts the Women in Control

Polite society is delightfully turned head-over-heels with Otto Nicolai's version of The Merry Wives of Windsor, where the merry wives take control of Falstaff's unwanted advances. Opening on Friday, March 3, and running through Sunday, March 12, the USM School of Music and Department of Theatre join forces in Nicolai's fully-staged comic opera, The Merry Wives of Windsor, with some of the fantastic student voices audiences have come to know and love from recent musical theatre and opera performances in the School of Music, and some new voices you can't miss.

