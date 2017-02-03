United Way highlights volunteerism and opiate treatment at Annual Meeting

United Way of Kennebec Valley welcomed more than 130 attendees at its Annual Meeting, which addressed opiate treatment and recognized community volunteers and board leaders on Thursday. Deidrah Stanchfield, program director of the Augusta Community Warming Center, presented Judy Colomy, Anthony Fratus and Michael Strickler with the Norm Temple Award, which recognizes outstanding community volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.