UMaine to pay $75K in back wages to student dining services employees
The Memorial Union at University of Maine Orono. After violating its own student employment policies by failing to pay students for short breaks during work shifts, the University of Maine is paying an approximate total of $75,000 in back wages to more than 900 current and former dining services student employees.
