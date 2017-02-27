UMaine Hutchinson Center Announces Mindful Leadership ...

A two-day workshop focused on mindfulness to daily work life will be offered this spring at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center at 80 Belmont Ave., Belfast. At the Mindful Leadership workshop, to be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28 and May 12, attendees can practice mindfulness meditation, learn competencies of mindful leadership and discuss strategies for being calmer, more clear-minded and emotionally aware in the workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.