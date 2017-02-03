Twenty-two University of Maine at Augusta/URock students will attend...
Twenty-two University of Maine at Augusta/URock students will attend the 2017 Camden Conference, which this year focuses on the timely and provocative subject "Refugees and Global Migration: Humanity's Crisis." A series of talks and panel discussions, the Camden Conference draws some of the top people involved in U.S. and global foreign policy issues.
