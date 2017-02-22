Three Mainers injured in separate snowmobile accidents
The Maine Warden Service says three men were severely injured in two separate snowmobile accidents that were caused by excessive speed. The Portland Press Herald reports the first crash on Tuesday afternoon involved a head-on collision between two snowmobile riders in Franklin County.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
