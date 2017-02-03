The Playhouse receives grants

The Playhouse receives grants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Republican Journal

Creative Learning and Performance, Inc. - CLAP! - has received a $3,500 grant from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to increase the number of plays produced for adults at The Playhouse Theater, 107 Church St. CLAP! also received a $2,000 grant from the Maine Expansion Arts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation for support to maintain a viable, valuable children's program at The Playhouse, where live theater is introduced, studied, produced and performed. CLAP!'s mission is to support the production of live theater and performances for children, teens and adults by providing a venue for the development, rehearsal and production of live theater at The Playhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC