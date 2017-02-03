The Playhouse receives grants

Creative Learning and Performance, Inc. - CLAP! - has received a $3,500 grant from the Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to increase the number of plays produced for adults at The Playhouse Theater, 107 Church St. CLAP! also received a $2,000 grant from the Maine Expansion Arts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation for support to maintain a viable, valuable children's program at The Playhouse, where live theater is introduced, studied, produced and performed. CLAP!'s mission is to support the production of live theater and performances for children, teens and adults by providing a venue for the development, rehearsal and production of live theater at The Playhouse.

