STEAM Kids at Belfast Free Library
Curious about new technology tools and toys? LittleBits, Raspberry Pi's, Robots, Lego's and MORE! Come join Chris Dorman of the Maine State Library as she provides hands on examples for students and adults alike to play, program, and smile! This is the first in a new series of programs at the Belfast Free Library titled STEAM Kids . Programming continues Monday afternoons through April 10 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC