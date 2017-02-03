STEAM Kids at Belfast Free Library

Curious about new technology tools and toys? LittleBits, Raspberry Pi's, Robots, Lego's and MORE! Come join Chris Dorman of the Maine State Library as she provides hands on examples for students and adults alike to play, program, and smile! This is the first in a new series of programs at the Belfast Free Library titled STEAM Kids . Programming continues Monday afternoons through April 10 .

