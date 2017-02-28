So you want to farm in Maine?

Farming can be a fulfilling career, and we do indeed need more farmers here in Maine , but the truth is that it isn't for everyone . Whenever someone tells me they think they would be a good farmer I usually have the following conversation: How familiar are you with the Maine state laws dealing with air and water pollution, pesticide control, wetlands regulations and the "Right to Farm Law"? Wait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.