Sen. Angus King plans to vote against Tom Price and Steven Mnuchin
Sen. Angus King of Maine says he's going to vote against President Donald Trump's picks to lead the departments of Treasury and Health and Human Services. GOP Rep. Tom Price of Georgia, the nominee for health secretary, supports eliminating the Affordable Care Act and privatizing Medicare, two positions that King opposes.
