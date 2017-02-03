Rural Energy Workshop for Landowners, Farmers and Businesse to be...
FOXCROFT, Maine-The Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a Rural Energy Workshop for landowners, homeowners, farmers and small businesses in partnership with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Piscataquis County Office and the Dover-Dexter Area Towns in Transition . The workshop will be held on Friday, February 17th in Dover-Foxcroft starting at 9:00AM, with a snow date of Friday, February 24th, and will include lunch for workshop participants.
