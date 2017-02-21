Regional water plant planned for Saco River Posted at

In the wake of the region's recent drought, the Maine Water Company is planning to build a new $50 million water treatment facility with capacity to meet the needs of water districts from Portland to Kittery. With an eye on regional cooperation, the company is making sure its new facility, which will harness the power of the Saco River, is expandable - good news for water district superintendents in York County who expect the demand for public drinking water to grow in the region.

