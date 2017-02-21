Real ID concerns getting real in Maine
Maine's delay in rolling out identifications that comply with the federal Real ID Act is beginning to impact residents who work at federal offices and military installations. It is one of just five states yet to comply with the Real ID law passed in 2005 as a post-9/11 security measure.
