Priest in Boston clergy sex abuse scandal faces 29 more charges
A priest at the center of the Boston clergy abuse scandal has been arrested on 29 more counts of sexual misconduct against young boys. Ronald Paquin served more than 10 years in prison for raping an altar boy, and faces more jail time for alleged abuse of two boys in Maine in the late 1980s, the Boston Globe reported.
