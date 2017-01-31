POW Camps in Maine, Lunch Series discusses the Holocaust and Human Rights
Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its weekly lunch and learn program on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon David Greenham, Program Director for the Holocaust and Maine Human Rights Center for Maine located on the University of Maine Campus in Augusta will discuss Maine's German POW Camps during World War II. Inspired by the HHRC's 2013 exhibit Maine Boys Overseas, German Boys in Maine, this program tells the story of German prisoner of war camps from 1944 to 1946.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC