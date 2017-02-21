Panel and Luncheon Featuring Mainers ...

Panel and Luncheon Featuring Mainers From Around the World

Join the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] at the Michael Klahr Center on Monday, March 6th for a Lunch & Learn featuring three New Mainers, with lunch beginning at 11:30 AM and the program starting at 12 PM. "This is ME, Too: From Everywhere to New Mainer" will include a lunch and panel discussion beginning at 12 PM with three New Mainers: Somali refugee Abdi Iftin; Iraqi refugee Nawar Al Obaidi; and Cambodian refugee Makara Meng.

