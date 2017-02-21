Panel and Luncheon Featuring Mainers From Around the World
Join the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] at the Michael Klahr Center on Monday, March 6th for a Lunch & Learn featuring three New Mainers, with lunch beginning at 11:30 AM and the program starting at 12 PM. "This is ME, Too: From Everywhere to New Mainer" will include a lunch and panel discussion beginning at 12 PM with three New Mainers: Somali refugee Abdi Iftin; Iraqi refugee Nawar Al Obaidi; and Cambodian refugee Makara Meng.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC