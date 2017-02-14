On the heels of a blizzard, more snow on the way for Maine
After as much as 40" of snow fell on the state Monday, southern and central Maine could see another foot or more Wednesday into Thursday. Winter storm watches are already posted for all but northern Maine by the National Weather Service.
