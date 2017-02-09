Now isn't the time for Maine to cave against an Orwellian privacy invasion
People are talking about the federal Real ID Act today, 12 years after its passage, because the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is telling people that, at long last, it's going to enforce the provisions of the act that affect our daily lives. Already, most federal facilities are off limits to anyone without a compliant driver's license - that includes the residents of five states , including Maine - and after Jan. 22, 2018, citizens in noncompliant states without waivers won't be able to use their IDs to board aircraft .
