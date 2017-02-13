New storm wallops Northeast, where 'Stay home' is message
Plow trucks and shovelers in the Northeast attacked the region's newest winter storm Monday as fresh powder covered ever-growing snow piles and whiteout conditions made roads unsafe, immobilizing millions of residents. Winter storm warnings were in effect from upstate New York to Maine, where blizzard conditions took hold and more than 2 feet of snow fell in some areas.
