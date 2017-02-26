Mike Muir to keynote S-T-R-E-T-C-H Yo...

Mike Muir to keynote S-T-R-E-T-C-H Your Teaching workshop

Read more: Republican Journal

Dr. Mike Muir, a well-known educator and director of Learning Through Technology at the Maine Department of Education, will keynote the upcoming S-T-R-E-T-C-H Your Teaching workshop to be hosted by Alpha Psi State on Saturday, March 18, at Gardiner Area High School in Gardiner. Educators from all over Maine are invited to attend.

