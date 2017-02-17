Midcoast art shows

Midcoast art shows

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Republican Journal

A team called The Drifters won the Maine State Snow Sculpting Competition Feb. 5 in Camden and will represent Maine in next winter's nationals at Lake Geneva, Wis. At this year's nationals, Team Maine - Amanda Bolduc, Cathy Thompson and Paul Warren - placed third overall and won the People's Choice award with this intricate creation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,776 • Total comments across all topics: 278,948,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC