FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host March Business Breakfast on Education, Economics, and Our Community on March 9 WATERVILLE, February 2017 - Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on "Education, Economics, and Our Community". The breakfast will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College's campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

