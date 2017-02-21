Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Tho...

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host March Business...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangor Daily News

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Thomas College Host March Business Breakfast on Education, Economics, and Our Community on March 9 WATERVILLE, February 2017 - Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Breakfast on "Education, Economics, and Our Community". The breakfast will be held on Thursday, March 9, from 7:15 to 9:00 a.m. in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College's campus at 180 West River Road in Waterville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC