Meet Maine's first 2018 gubernatorial candidate, but don't expect him to win
Good morning from Augusta, where we think the first 2018 gubernatorial candidate deserves his own headline, even if said candidate is more likely to be the answer to a trivia question than the next governor. It was Republican Deril Stubenrod of Clinton, who is the first one in after filing with the Maine Ethics Commission on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC