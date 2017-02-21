Medicaid expansion referendum headed to Maine ballot
Mainers will vote in November on whether the state should expand its Medicaid program, following the validation Tuesday of a petition to do so. Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced Tuesday that proponents of the measure submitted more than 66,000 verified signatures from registered Maine voters, which is enough to top the threshold of 61,123 for access to the statewide ballot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC