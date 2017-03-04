Marya s Firemen for a Cure March 4, 2017

20 hrs ago Read more: WJBQ-FM Portland

Mary's Firemen for a Cure is an annual event at Shawnee Peak that raises money for the Maine Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation for breast cancer research. Teams of five firefighters dressed in full turnout gear holding a 50 foot fire hose race down a giant slalom course.

