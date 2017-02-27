March motifs in Adult Art Workshop

Catinka Knoth will lead an art workshop series for adults, creating art around March motifs, Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Friends Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Each week will be a different subject: March 6, the Iditarod sled dog races and huskie dogs; March 13, St. Patrick's Day and Celtic designs; March 20, spring; and March 27, "The Circus Comes to Town," acrobats and animals. Knoth provides the classes free of charge, with materials supplied.

