Major noreaster to bring blizzard to coastal Maine

A powerful storm with central pressure equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane is on track impact the state Sunday afternoon through early Tuesday. Coastal areas will get the full brunt of the storm with around two feet or more of snow possible.

