Maine's mythic past is set to music on new album from the Mallett Brothers Band

Will Mallett of the Mallett Brothers Band perform their new album "The Falling of the Pine" at Stearns High School in Millinocket last Saturday. The album evolved from an encounter with the book "Minstrelsy of Maine: Folk Songs and Ballads of the Woods and the Coast," and is comprised from lyrics from the book, set to newly arranged music.

