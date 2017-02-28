Mainers still have no clue how legal marijuana will work
Maine and other states that have legalized the recreational use of marijuana face a growing cloud of uncertainty following signals of a possible enforcement crackdown from President Donald Trump's administration. In Augusta on Tuesday, a panel charged with implementing Maine's new marijuana law heard from stakeholders directly affected, including the state's business community.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maine man rides on top of train for 45 miles (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartoni
|26
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Feb 19
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
