Maine watchdog agency to probe electricity deal maker
The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously Friday to launch a preliminary inquiry into Maine PowerOptions, a program that brings together hundreds of municipalities and school districts to help them buy electricity. The lawmakers' call for an investigation follows a story last month by the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting that found little proof that up to $500 million in taxpayer money that the program has directed to a single electricity supplier over the past 16 years has been well spent.
