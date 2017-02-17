Maine watchdog agency to probe electr...

Maine watchdog agency to probe electricity deal maker

The Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted unanimously Friday to launch a preliminary inquiry into Maine PowerOptions, a program that brings together hundreds of municipalities and school districts to help them buy electricity. The lawmakers' call for an investigation follows a story last month by the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting that found little proof that up to $500 million in taxpayer money that the program has directed to a single electricity supplier over the past 16 years has been well spent.

