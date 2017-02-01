Maine students push for passage of pr...

Maine students push for passage of prickly hedgehog pet bill

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Maine middle schoolers dreaming of keeping hedgehogs as pets asked a legi... Some Maine sixth-graders are pushing state lawmakers to pass a bill that would make it easier for residents to keep hedgehogs as pets The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter A group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas around New York City in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority... A group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas around New York City in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen Immigration courts are making a technical switch to focus more on deportation hearings for ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC