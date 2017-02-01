Maine students push for passage of prickly hedgehog pet bill
Maine middle schoolers dreaming of keeping hedgehogs as pets asked a legi... Some Maine sixth-graders are pushing state lawmakers to pass a bill that would make it easier for residents to keep hedgehogs as pets The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter A group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas around New York City in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority... A group of Yemeni business owners plan to shut down their delis, grocery stores and bodegas around New York City in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen Immigration courts are making a technical switch to focus more on deportation hearings for ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC