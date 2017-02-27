Maine Public Broadcasting Adds GatesAir Maxiva Exciters
In an effort to boost reception of its over-the-air TV signal, Maine Public Broadcasting says it has integrated GatesAir Maxiva M2X exciters into all five of its transmitters. This reportedly is optimizing the broadcaster's ATSC digital TV signal across all of its VHF and UHF systems.
