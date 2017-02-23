Maine needs the good-paying jobs nucl...

Maine needs the good-paying jobs nuclear energy provides

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Mainers should develop a strategy to capitalize on our assets and determine how they can be used to stimulate the state's economy and generate good-paying jobs. I believe nuclear energy can be an important part of that strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice? Feb 19 justgina 1
News Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto... Feb 13 bob49__68-RVN 1
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Jan 29 Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan '17 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC