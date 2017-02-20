Maine native among UN officials tackl...

Maine native among UN officials tackling refugee crisis

23 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

A top ranking United Nations official who grew up in the Orono area was in Maine over the weekend to take part in a series of events focused on the growing global refugee crisis. "It is by far the largest global displacement in decades now," Kelly Tallman Clements, the United Nations deputy high commissioner for refugees, said Sunday afternoon in a telephone interview.

