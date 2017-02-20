Maine native among UN officials tackling refugee crisis
A top ranking United Nations official who grew up in the Orono area was in Maine over the weekend to take part in a series of events focused on the growing global refugee crisis. "It is by far the largest global displacement in decades now," Kelly Tallman Clements, the United Nations deputy high commissioner for refugees, said Sunday afternoon in a telephone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Will Bring Corrupt Maine Judges to Justice?
|Sun
|justgina
|1
|Blizzard ends for Maine Monday, but another sto...
|Feb 13
|bob49__68-RVN
|1
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan '17
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC