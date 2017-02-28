Maine logging firm claims bankruptcy looms as IRS investigates

A federal court has ordered the Lyman-based T&D Timber Products to reunite an Oregon company with $2.2 million worth of timber mats after T&D's owner claimed his company is under IRS investigation and on the verge of bankruptcy. The Portland, Oregon-based Totem Forest Products won a preliminary injunction against T&D earlier this week, ordering Totem be allowed to inspect the equipment it claims T&D has hidden.

