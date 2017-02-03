Maine legislative committee questions...

Maine legislative committee questions electricity program staff

23 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

For the first time in 16 years, the staff of Maine PowerOptions appeared before lawmakers Thursday to answer questions about how the quasi-state program brings together hundreds of municipalities and school districts to help them buy electricity. The hearing followed an investigation by the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting last month that found virtually no proof that up to $500 million in taxpayer money that the program has directed to a single electricity supplier over the past 16 years has been well spent.

