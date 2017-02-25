Maine is not as intolerant as its leaders. Here's how we know.
Gov. Paul LePage has said asylum-seekers bring disease and the " ziki-fly ," made fun of Bulgarian and Indian immigrant workers, sought to exclude undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers from receiving state-funded public assistance, and moved to withdraw Maine from the federal refugee resettlement program. With President Donald Trump now occupying the nation's highest political office, the level of rhetoric against refugees seems greater than at any point in recent history.
