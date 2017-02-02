Maine high court to weigh in on const...

Maine high court to weigh in on constitutionality of ranked-choice voting

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Maine Senate asked the state's high court on Thursday to issue an opinion on the constitutionality of ranked-choice voting in the first of likely many floor fights on implementing ballot questions approved by voters in 2016. Maine narrowly approved the new voting system for gubernatorial, congressional and legislative elections in November to take effect in the 2018 election, but that was months after Attorney General Janet Mills flagged two issues that she said required constitutional fixes that have left the law in limbo ever since.

