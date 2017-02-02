Maine high court to weigh in on constitutionality of ranked-choice voting
The Maine Senate asked the state's high court on Thursday to issue an opinion on the constitutionality of ranked-choice voting in the first of likely many floor fights on implementing ballot questions approved by voters in 2016. Maine narrowly approved the new voting system for gubernatorial, congressional and legislative elections in November to take effect in the 2018 election, but that was months after Attorney General Janet Mills flagged two issues that she said required constitutional fixes that have left the law in limbo ever since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|Jan 29
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec '16
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC